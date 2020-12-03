P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, and Visa’s global payment and fraud management platform, Cybersource, announced a new multi-year global partnership to deliver best-in-class mobile payment acceptance tools with built-in integrated risk management for convenience and fuel retailers. The partnership will scale and expand P97’s PetroZone® cloud-based mobile commerce platform internationally, with first implementations in Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America expected over the next 12 months.

Demand for contactless services has created a surge in mobile and digital commerce. The P97 and Cybersource partnership will accelerate the digitalization of the fuel retail segment with the PetroZone® mobile commerce platform, which enables drivers to have a seamless digital payment experience—from mobile preorder and pay at the pump to contextual marketing and more—minimizing touchpoints at every stop. Cybersource will provide a full suite of payment acceptance, fraud management and value added services to power a more secure, frictionless PetroZone®.

“We are excited to extend the reach and capabilities of our mobile payments platform for convenience and fuel retailers around the world,” said Don Frieden, Founder and CEO of P97. “By joining forces with Cybersource, we gain access to key payment platform capabilities and fraud management, as well as multinational expertise and global relationships that can help us blitzscale our PetroZone® platform in key geographies.”

A recent study1 from Cybersource shows the overall use of digital channels has increased sixty percent since March. Beyond the demand for digital, a mobile app is cited as one of the most popular commerce features to make the shopping journey more efficient for consumers. PetroZone® mobile app is ideal for fuel and convenience store retailers, as it not only elevates the digital point of sale experience, but minimizes touchpoints which is increasingly important to consumers due to the pandemic.

“Millions of drivers hit the road every day and expect a frictionless and now contactless, commerce journey- whether that is re-fueling or picking up road trip essentials,” said Matt Williamson, Vice President, Global Technology Partnerships, Visa. “Building on P97’s relationships with the oil, fuel and automotive ecosystem, Cybersource brings robust, secure payment and risk management capabilities to drive innovation for the entire fuel and convenience category. A win-win for fuel operators and consumers alike.”

In North America, P97 currently provides mobile commerce solutions for nearly 30,000 major oil branded sites. Together with Cybersource, the two are targeting rapid expansion in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, with both major oil brands and automotive OEMs.