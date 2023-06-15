OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) is pleased to announce that it has named Mark Porter as its new Product Manager – In-Bay Automatics. Porter is responsible for the complete portfolio management of In-Bay Automatics for OPW VWS, including product line vision, strategy, product roadmapping and positioning.

Mark brings a deep understanding of product management to OPW VWS. That experience in managing product life cycles will help drive our product success and continue to help OPW VWS focus on meeting our customer needs,” said Dave Dougherty, General Manager, OPW VWS In-Bay Automatics. “We are excited to have Mark on our team and we look forward to him helping OPW VWS continue to be an industry leader.”

Porter joins OPW VWS from Regal Rexnord, where he served as the Global Product Manager for the company’s Generator Division. Before that, Porter spent nine years in senior product manager and marketing roles for H.B. Fuller, Bestolife Corporation and Deltrol Controls.

Porter also has sales strategy experience, the majority of which stems from spending 15 years with Henkel Loctite Corporation as Strategic Account Sales Manager. He also held management roles with Dymax Corporation and Imperial Supplies.

Porter has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on marketing from the University of Montana. He is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and reports to Dougherty.

“The PDQ and Belanger brands have been market leaders in the car wash industry for many years and I am excited for the opportunity to help grow these brands even further, while finding new and innovative ways to continue OPW VWS’ market leadership,” Porter said.