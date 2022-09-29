OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions is pleased to announce that it will exhibit its industry-leading vehicle wash equipment and systems in Booth No. 6823 at the upcoming PEI/NACS Show 2022, which will be held from Oct. 2-4, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV

On display in Booth No. 6823 will be the following vehicle wash technologies from OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions’ PDQ Manufacturing and Belanger product lines:

LaserWash® 360 Plus Touchless In-Bay Automatic Vehicle Wash System: PDQ’s LaserWash 360 Plus establishes a new performance standard through its Smart 360™ Technology, which enables the wash to “think for itself” and be responsive to the dynamic conditions in the wash bay. The Smart 360 Cleaning System provides better wash coverage through the use of rounded arch corners, optimized chemical-application timing and tilting arch functions. The Smart 360 Arch Control System provides a relaxing entry into the wash bay with quicker throughput rates by moving around the complete vehicle perimeter for more thorough coverage. The integrated Smart 360 Drying System offers the unique FlashDry service that streamlines the amount of time needed to perform basic drying functions. All the Smart 360 features can be managed and monitored through the system’s Smart 360 networking capabilities. This consists of an easy-to-use browser interface that allows wash operators to access all key operating functions and reports from anywhere in the world. It also enables the operator to change wash packages, view performance and trend reports, and monitor all machine functions via a few clicks of a mouse and no need for special software.

FreeStyler® Soft-Touch Vehicle Wash System: The FreeStyler soft-touch wash from Belanger has been built from the top down to produce an alluring in-bay experience. Through its ClearBay® design, the FreeStyler attracts drivers with an open, airy and pleasant wash bay. In place of floor-mounted rollover conveyors, the FreeStyler features an overhead gantry design that opens up the wash bay for a quicker loading process. Once the vehicle is positioned in the bay, a five-brush soft-touch wash system that is outfitted with closed-cell foam wash media delivers a thorough, gentle and quiet cleaning process. From an efficiency perspective, the FreeStyler is powered by variable-frequency drive (VFD) motors that produce soft equipment starts for enhanced service life and reduced peak energy costs, leading to a more robust ROI.

Additionally, visitors to Booth No. 6823 will have an opportunity to check out the payment-terminal products of OPW VWS Innovative Control Systems (ICS). ICS will also host its own booth, No. 7269, at the show, where its complete portfolio of vehicle wash technology solutions will be on display.

To learn more about the complete range of vehicle wash equipment and payment systems offered by OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, please visit opwvws.com.