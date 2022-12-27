OPW Retail Fueling, a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the new 14HC Series High-Flow Diesel-Capture Nozzle – a member of OPW’s 14 Series of Clean Fueling Nozzles – which will be available for order beginning Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The 14HC nozzle, which is UL and ULc approved for use with diesel blends up to B20, has been designed to deliver a cleaner, greener fueling experience in the forecourt. Specifically, the 14HC nozzle is ideal for use in high-flow diesel applications, particularly those that are found at truck stops and high-volume convenience-store sites that feature truck-fueling islands.

“As with any fuel marketer, whether a mom-and-pop gas station, convenient store or a truck stop pumping million gallons of diesel a month, owners want to provide a clean, positive fueling experience for their customers. The 14 series nozzle has provided this the past few years through its innovative dripless spouts for gasoline and fuel re-capture technology for diesel nozzles. We have now introduced that proven technology to our HiFlo diesel nozzles designed specifically for high-speed diesel dispensers found on truck lanes,” said Ed Kammerer, director of Global Product Management for OPW Retail Fueling. “The design of the 14HC nozzle can create high flow rates while protecting the user and forecourt from fuel drippage during and after the refueling process. We’re extremely excited about this newest product offering in our 14 Series nozzle family and can’t wait to begin shipping the 14HC nozzles to our customers who are looking for new and better ways to optimize their diesel-fueling operations.”

The enhancement that separates the 14HC nozzles from the competition is its patented diesel-capture chamber. The diesel-capture technology enables any excess fuel to be drained back into the diesel-capture chamber when the nozzle is returned to the dispenser cradle. The fuel rests there until it is evacuated by the nozzle venturi and reintroduced to the fuel stream when the next fueling event is initiated. The result is a cleaner fueling process that protects the nozzle, dispenser, forecourt surface and drivers from fuel drippage and the grimy diesel residue that can result in unattractive and unclean nozzles and dispensers, and an overall unappealing refueling process.

Standard features of the 14HC nozzles include a FlowLock™ that allows the nozzle to shut off should it fall out of the vehicle or is tipped up; a Precise Flow Control actuator ; Duratuff® lever guard that won’t scratch vehicles; a two-piece NEWGARD™ hand insulator that is the industry’s most comfortable (and now cleanest); and a one-finger, hold-open clip that makes it easy to set the desired flow rate. OPW is excited to begin the new year with a clean start and a new clean nozzle.

For more information on OPW Retail Fueling products and expertise, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.