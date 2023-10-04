OPW Retail Fueling, a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in Booth No. B4331 at PEI/NACS Show 2023, which will be held from Oct. 4-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. The PEI/NACS Show is the largest annual industry event for all things retail fueling in North America. At the show, OPW Retail Fueling will be featuring three of its newest products for the retail-fueling industry

FlexWorks V20 Vent Pipe : This flexible vent-pipe solution is UL and ULc-listed for use with both tank-venting and Stage II vapor-recovery piping with all fuel types and alcohol blends for underground storage tank (UST) systems. It is a double-wall pipe manufactured similarly to best-in-class primary fuel piping from OPW with bonded extrusion of all layers while utilizing the same swedge-on or bolt-on coupler fittings. The stainless-steel fittings are corrosion-resistant, making them an ideal alternative for direct-bury fiberglass pipe. The V20 features double-wall construction and is available in 2” diameter on either a 250’ or 500’ reel. The V20 vent pipe is also orange in color so it cannot be mistakenly used for product piping.

Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump : As the newest member of the OPW E-Series Containment Sump family, the Pre-Plumbed DSE sump boasts all the features of the standard DSE model, but with factory-assembled and tested components that make it ideal for use by fuel-site operators that are looking to save time, reduce installation variability and reduce installation costs. Compatible with popular Wayne Ovation and Gilbarco Encore dispenser models, the Pre-Plumbed DSE is shipped with 10 Plus Emergency Shut-Off Valve, dual-sided Rigid (REF) and Hybrid (HEF) Entry Fittings, flex connectors or NPT rigid pipe nipples, and secondary test kits and test jumpers, making for a streamlined and cost-effective installation process that helps reduce the risk of installation errors occurring.

TSE Dispenser Sump: Also a member of the E-Series Containment Sump product family, the TSE Dispenser Sump is part of the industry's first all-composite containment system manufactured using advanced fiberglass Sheet-Molded Compounds (SMC), which results in a high-quality sump that increases peace of mind for fuel-site operators. The SMC manufacturing process also gives the TSE sumps the shortest delivery lead times in the industry, consistent wall thickness and smoothness for a watertight seal, and a value price when compared to competitive fiberglass tank sumps.

Additionally, the hosts of The Fueling Station Podcast, Ed Kammerer and Jonathan Stong, will be on hand to interact with visitors to the OPW booth. Known as the “Pod-troleum Guys,” Ed and Jonathan bring a listener-friendly touch and years of industry experience and expertise while discussing issues that are of critical importance to retail fueling.

“The annual PEI/NACS Show is always one of our favorite and most-anticipated events of the year,” said Kammerer, Director of Marketing and Global Product Strategy for OPW Retail Fueling. “We always appreciate the opportunity to visit in-person with all of our customers and distributors who will be attending the show. As usual, we are bringing with us a strong and wide array of fuel-dispensing and storage systems and equipment that have been expressly engineered to help optimize all retail-fueling operations.”

