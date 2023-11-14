OPW Retail Fueling, a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, has announced the availability of the newest member of its E-Series Fiberglass Containment Sump family: the Pre-Plumbed DSE Dispenser Sump. The Pre-Plumbed DSE fiberglass sump features all of the premium quality, fast delivery lead times and extraordinary value of the original DSE model, but with factory-tested and assembled components.

“While utilizing the built-in quality of the DSE Dispenser Sump, this pre-plumbed version is a model that has been designed for use by fuel-site operators who wish to save time, reduce installation variability and reduce installation costs,” said Ed Kammerer, Director of Marketing and Global Product Strategy for OPW Retail Fueling. “Outfitted with factory-assembled and tested components, the Pre-Plumbed DSE builds on the standard-setting tradition of the OPW E-Series portfolio by offering superior design, materials and affordability.”

The factory-tested and assembled parts that set the Pre-Plumbed DSE sump apart include pre-installed stabilizer bars; 10 Plus Emergency Shut-Off Valves with SmartGuard™ design that helps contain shear-groove leaks; standard DSE Dispenser Sump base with consistent and smooth walls that help prevent leaks and other maintenance issues; dual-sided Rigid (REF) or Hybrid (HEF) Entry Fittings; flex connectors or NPT rigid-riser pipe nipples with pre-installed tees and elbows; and FlexWorks secondary test kits and test jumpers for testing the interstitial space in double-wall pipe couplings (DPC). These pre-plumbed sumps can be ordered and configured for a specific site or piping layout, while one part number makes it easy to order with less loose parts to keep track of on a job site.

“The new Pre-Plumbed DSE sumps are basically our legendary Loop System, which is the most specified piping system in the petroleum industry, without the ‘Loop,’” said Kammerer. “These sumps are perfect for marketers who want the advantages of the OPW Loop System, but find themselves in jurisdictions that still recommend slope in product-piping installations.”

To learn more about the products and industry expertise of OPW Retail Fueling, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.