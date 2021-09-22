OPW Retail Fueling, a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, will be exhibiting at the upcoming PEI/NACS Show, which has been scheduled for Oct. 5-8, 2021, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. OPW Retail Fueling will be displaying many of its leading dispensing, fuel-containment and transfer products for the retail fueling industry in Booth 4131, Hall A, South Building during the show.

OPW Retail Fueling will highlight three new products and initiatives that have been designed to further optimize fueling-site operations. The exhibit will primarily showcase the new DSE Dispenser Sump, 14HC Diesel Nozzle and Interactive Virtual Forecourt Experience.

DSE Dispenser Sump: The DSE Dispenser Sump is manufactured using Advanced Composite technology that allows it to provide best-in-class quality, fast lead times and affordability in one package. Its design also gives site operators quick and easy access to dispenser plumbing, shear valves and underground piping connections while serving as a reliable way to prevent oil leaks and other harmful liquids from seeping into the surrounding soil and groundwater supplies.

The DSE Dispenser Sump is manufactured using Advanced Composite technology that allows it to provide best-in-class quality, fast lead times and affordability in one package. Its design also gives site operators quick and easy access to dispenser plumbing, shear valves and underground piping connections while serving as a reliable way to prevent oil leaks and other harmful liquids from seeping into the surrounding soil and groundwater supplies. 14HC Diesel Nozzle: This nozzle has been designed for use in high-flow diesel applications, which makes it ideal for use at truck stops and high-volume convenience store sites that offer truck-fueling islands. Building on the strengths of the OPW 14 Series of Clean Fueling Nozzles, the 14HC Diesel Nozzle comes equipped with diesel-capture technology that enables it to retain excess diesel fuel for reuse during the next fueling process. The result is a cleaner fueling nozzle and an overall cleaner fueling site, even when used in high-flow applications.

This nozzle has been designed for use in high-flow diesel applications, which makes it ideal for use at truck stops and high-volume convenience store sites that offer truck-fueling islands. Building on the strengths of the OPW 14 Series of Clean Fueling Nozzles, the 14HC Diesel Nozzle comes equipped with diesel-capture technology that enables it to retain excess diesel fuel for reuse during the next fueling process. The result is a cleaner fueling nozzle and an overall cleaner fueling site, even when used in high-flow applications. Interactive Virtual Forecourt Experience: This innovation allows visitors to explore each area of OPW Retail Fueling’s piping and containment systems, aboveground and underground storage tank equipment, and dispensing equipment in an interactive digital space. By navigating through a 3D fueling station, customers can clearly identify the specific part of the fueling process they are interested in and see which OPW Retail Fueling products may be best for their particular operational needs.

“We are thrilled and truly looking forward to attending the PEI/NACS Show in person this year,” said Ed Kammerer, Director of Global Product Management for OPW Retail Fueling. “We’re really excited about our newest product offerings and we can’t wait to share that excitement with everyone who will be in attendance at the show.”

The PEI/NACS Show offers the most comprehensive representation of products and services for the convenience-store and retail fueling industries. Historically, more than 23,000 people regularly attend the PEI/NACS Show from more than 70 countries, with more than 1,200 companies exhibiting.

For more information on OPW Retail Fueling products and expertise, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.