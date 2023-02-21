OPW Retail Fueling will highlight three new at WPMA EXPO 2023 (booth 514) products among a wider selection of dispensing, fuel-containment and product-transfer solutions for the retail-fueling industry during the show, all of which have been designed to help optimize performance for fuel-site operators:

TSE Tank Sump: The TSE Tank Sump is the latest addition to OPW’s E-Series Containment Sump product family. TSE sumps are part of the industry’s first composite containment system built using the advanced fiberglass Sheet-Molded Compound (SMC) manufacturing process, which results in a high-quality sump that increases peace of mind for fuel-site operators. The SMC manufacturing process also gives the TSE sumps the shortest delivery lead times in the industry, consistent wall thickness and smoothness for a watertight seal and a value price when compared to competitive fiberglass tank sumps.

DSE Dispenser Sump: Another member of the E-Series family, the DSE Dispenser Sump is also manufactured using SMC technology that allows it to provide consistent best-in-class quality and wall thicknesses, fast lead times and affordability in one package. Its design also gives site operators quick and easy access to dispenser plumbing, shear valves and underground piping connections while serving as a reliable way to prevent leaks and other harmful liquids from seeping into the surrounding soil and groundwater supplies. The new design also allows the sump bases to be stacked/nested during storage, maximizing precious distributor warehouse or job trailer space.

14HC High-Flow Diesel-Capture Nozzle: As the newest member of OPW’s 14 Series of Clean Fueling Nozzles, the 14HC model has been designed with a 1” spout and inlet to cut diesel-fueling times in high-flow applications and does it with none of the resultant dirt and grime that can linger on the nozzle and stain the dispenser and forecourt. The 14HC’s patented diesel-capture design incorporates a special chamber that captures residual fuel before it is reintroduced into the fuel stream during the next fueling process, resulting in a cleaner, greener fueling experience, even in high-flow fueling activities traditionally found at truck stops and hybrid convenience stores with high-speed truck-fueling islands. The 14HC has been approved for use with diesel blends up to B20.

Additionally at WPMA EXPO 2023, OPW will tape its popular “The Fueling Station Podcast,” which is hosted by Ed Kammerer, OPW Retail Fueling Director of Marketing and Global Product Strategy, and Jonathan Stong, OPW Global Accounts Manager. Plans are to have the podcast feature visitors to OPW’s WPMA booth, who will provide their insights and wisdom concerning the current state of the retail-fueling world. Past episodes of “The Fueling Station Podcast” can be found HERE.

“It is always fun to head back to the WPMA EXPO in Las Vegas, which traditionally kicks off our schedule of trade shows for the year,” said Kammerer. “We have created some significant additions to our E-Series Tank and Dispenser Sump portfolio and 14 Series Clean Fueling Nozzle product line in the past year and we are anxious to share these latest OPW innovations with the WPMA attendees.”

The WPMA Expo is always an important trade-show stop for OPW as it brings together fueling-equipment manufacturers, service providers and petroleum marketers from eight state petroleum associations, including Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

For updates from the OPW booth during the show, follow along on LinkedIn and Facebook. To learn more about OPW Retail Fueling products and expertise, please visit opwglobal.com/opw-retail-fueling.