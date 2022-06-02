Belanger, part of OPW and Dover, recently announced the launch of its Legend By Belanger Tunnel Car Wash Series product brand. The Legend By Belanger pays homage to Belanger’s more than 50-year history as an innovator and creative trendsetter in the tunnel car wash space.

“Belanger’s commitment to innovation has redefined the tunnel wash industry – it was the first company to develop a soft-touch tunnel wash system and today has more than 150 U.S. patents,” said Warren Day, Vice President and General Manager of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. “The Legend By Belanger product brand defines our most trusted and reliable tunnel equipment series that has been designed to meet the needs of the car wash operators and draws on decades of engineering know-how and experience. All Legend By Belanger tunnel wash components are built around flexible wash configuration models that enable you to create the wash solution that satisfies both you and your customers’ expectations.”

Built on the strength of Belanger’s aircraft-grade aluminum framework, Legend By Belanger equipment features minimal moving parts. Where motion is required, each component relies on automotive-grade bearings or lube-free pivot points-for minimal maintenance and easy servicing.

To learn more about the complete range of vehicle-wash equipment and systems from Belanger, please visit https://www.opwvws.com/brands/belanger.html.