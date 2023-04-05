OPW Engineered Systems has announced the launch and availability of its new Stop-Lok Multi-Application Coupler for use in connecting piping and hoses that are used in higher heat and pressure fluid-handling applications. This evolution of traditional union features a compact structure with increased functionality, with no tools required to complete the connection process.

“Union fittings have been used for decades as a quick, easy-to-assemble connection point between a pipe and hose, but our new Stop-Lok coupler offers advanced features that enable it to deliver even better efficiency,” said David Jacobson, Global Product Manager for OPW Engineered Systems. “The Stop-Lok’s dual protected seals helps ensure the highest level of leak protection while preventing damage from occurring to the hose or pipe during connection.”

The Stop-Lok is suitable for loading and unloading fluids in chemical, water, steam, hydrocarbon and heating-and-cooling applications with pressures up to 400 psi. Ease of use is found in the Stop-Lok’s scalloped connection sleeve that allows for a hand-tight, tool-free connection that cannot be over-tightened, which lets the user know that “When It Stops, It’s Locked.” The Stop-Lok’s smooth-bore coupler is constructed of 316 stainless steel and is available in 3/4, 1, 1-1/2, 2 and 3-inch sizes, all of which have no variation in pipe diameter, which enables it to generate consistent non-restrictive flow rates.

The introduction of the Stop-Lok adds to OPW’s family of quick disconnects, which are built for use in difficult and demanding fluid-handling applications. OPW Engineered Systems also offers a complete line of fluid-handling equipment, including loading arms, swivel joints, couplers, electronics and accessories.

For more information on the new Stop-Lok Multi-Application Coupler or any of OPW Engineered Systems’ other fluid-handling solutions, please visit opw-es.com.