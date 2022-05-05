OPW recently announced the winners for the Dover Scholars Program:

Joon, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Nikhil are four of the 30 winners representing Dover locations around the world through a recently expanded program reaching more students with larger scholarships.

Scholarships are made available to the children of full-time employees of Dover and its Operating Companies worldwide. Selections are made by a four-member committee of college admissions professionals from prominent universities based on academic excellence, leadership abilities and extracurricular activities. Winners represent both high school seniors and current college students and may receive up to $12,000 in scholarship support over the four years of their undergraduate education. Now in its eleventh year, the program has awarded 373 scholarships, providing approximately $2.6 million in financial support to deserving students.

“Congratulations to Joon, Elizabeth, Benjamin and Nikhil for being award four of the 30 scholarship granted worldwide,” said Kevin Long, President of OPW. “Recipients of this prestigious scholarship were selected from students who applied across all Dover Operating Companies globally. Being selected for this scholarship is a true honor and we commend our four awardees, along with the entire 2022 class of scholarship recipients for their outstanding achievements.”