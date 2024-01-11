Optimus Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kirk Roller as the new VP of Commercialization.

Bringing a wealth of experience in market development and commercialization, Kirk is poised to drive the company’s expansion in the renewable transportation sector. His proven track record of building successful market strategies and driving commercial growth will be invaluable to Optimus Technologies.

Kirk’s extensive background in commercial planning and market analysis paired with his innovative approach to business development, aligns perfectly with the company’s strategic vision for growth and market leadership as the go-to solution for decarbonizing heavy-duty transportation.

Prior to joining Optimus, Kirk held key leadership roles at renowned companies including Solyndra, Hyllion, and ClearFlame, where he spearheaded successful commercialization initiatives and played a pivotal role in launching new products and services.

In this new role, Kirk will be responsible for leading the commercialization strategy, identifying new market opportunities, and driving the company’s product and service expansion. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Optimus Technologies commitment to delivering sustainable, low-carbon solutions to the market.

“We are thrilled to have Kirk join our team as our VP of Commercialization; Optimus offers the lowest cost path for immediate decarbonization for the heavy-duty fleet sector” said Optimus CEO and Founder, Colin Huwyler. “His expertise in market development and strategic business growth will be integral to our company’s continued success and leadership in the industry.”

“I am excited to join Optimus Technologies as they have achieved significant market traction and recently announced a substantial milestone – shipping the 500th Vector System for Class-8 trucks to enable use of100% biodiesel. My passion is to assist our customers to have an immediate impact in reducing carbon emissions in heavy-duty transportation,” said Kirk Roller.

Kirk holds a B.B.A degree in Business Management and Administration from the University of Texas at Austin and has been recognized for his contributions to commercial innovation and market leadership. He has over 35 years of experience in renewable energy and technology most recently as Chief Operating Officer at ClearFlame.

Optimus Technologies was founded to combat climate change by decarbonizing transportation and heavy industry. Optimus is achieving this mission by providing their clients with a dependable, practical, and economically feasible solution that does not require massive infrastructure development. www.optimustec.com