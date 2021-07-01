The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP), an organization comprising hundreds of dedicated industry professionals in the Northeast, announced the winners of its 2020-21 industry awards.

“OESP has the tremendous benefit of countless volunteers who are committed to advancing the association, as well as the industry,” said Bob Daros of Heritage Fuel & Propane in Croton Falls, NY, who chaired the OESP awards committee. “These individuals represent the best of the best this year, and it is our privilege to bestow these national awards for their excellence and dedication to the industry.”

The winners include:

Hugh W. McKee Memorial Award: Bob O’Brien, Technical Heating Co., Mount Sinai, NY.

Bob O’Brien, Technical Heating Co., Mount Sinai, NY. Ralph Adams Memorial Service Manager of the Year: Dave Westerfield, Jennings Oil, Danbury, CT.

Dave Westerfield, Jennings Oil, Danbury, CT. Instructor of the Year: Bill McDermott, McDermott Heating Cooling & Plumbing, East Hartford, CT.

Bill McDermott, McDermott Heating Cooling & Plumbing, East Hartford, CT. Lou Ehrich Memorial Associate of the Year Award: Mark Smith, Advanced Fuel Solutions, Newark, DE.

Mark Smith, Advanced Fuel Solutions, Newark, DE. Manufacturer of the Year: Peerless Boiler, Bally, PA.

Peerless Boiler, Bally, PA. Lifetime Achievement Award: Angel Gonzalez, New Rochelle, NY.

Learn more about OESP at ThinkOESP.org.

The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP) services the energy needs of Northeast America. Our members, comprising leading energy service professionals, share ideas and information about technical and managerial procedures to improve the quality of customer service. Our roots are in oil heat; the association was originally known as the National Association of Oilheating Service Managers when founded 65 years ago. The OESP supports students, instructors, technicians and management level executives, in addition to the small business owner.