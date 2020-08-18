The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP), an organization comprising hundreds of dedicated industry professionals in the Northeast, announced the winners of its 2019-20 industry awards.

“OESP has the tremendous benefit of countless volunteers who are committed to advancing the association, as well as the industry,” said Bob Daros of Heritage Fuel & Propane in Croton Falls, N.Y., who chaired the OESP awards committee. “These individuals represent the best of the best this year, and it is our privilege to bestow these national awards for their excellence and dedication to the industry.”

The winners include:

Hugh W. McKee Memorial Award: Jim Todd, R.W. Beckett, Waterford, CT.

Jim Todd, R.W. Beckett, Waterford, CT. Ralph Adams Memorial Service Manager of the Year: Ed Peter, Wackenhut Company, Hatfield, PA.

Ed Peter, Wackenhut Company, Hatfield, PA. Instructor of the Year: Dave Holdorf, Taco Comfort Solutions, Hauppauge, NY.

Dave Holdorf, Taco Comfort Solutions, Hauppauge, NY. Lou Ehrich Memorial Associate of the Year Award: Craig Butler, R.W. Beckett, North Ridgeville, OH.

Craig Butler, R.W. Beckett, North Ridgeville, OH. Manufacturer of the Year: Field Controls, Kinston, NC.

Field Controls, Kinston, NC. Lifetime Achievement Award: John White, Taco Comfort Solutions, Cranston, RI

The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP) services the energy needs of Northeast America. its members, comprising leading energy service professionals, share ideas and information about technical and managerial procedures to improve the quality of customer service. OESP’s roots are in oil heat; the association was originally known as the National Association of Oilheating Service Managers when founded 65 years ago. The OESP supports students, instructors, technicians and management level executives, in addition to the small business owner.