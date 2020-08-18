The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 Dave Nelsen Scholarship.

The Dave Nelsen Scholarship was established in 1999 as a way to remember and recognize the commitment to education made by OESP member Dave Nelsen. The scholarship is awarded to students or technicians who are currently or planning to attend a technical college or trade school, pursuing a career in the oil & energy industry.

“We are extremely proud of the 2020 Dave Nelsen Scholarship recipients,” OESP President Scott Vadino said. “These individuals are the best of the best applicants and we are confident that they will continue the legacy of Dave Nelsen.”

“We are very thankful to our corporate, association and OESP chapter sponsors, who, along with OESP, co-sponsor the scholarships each year,” Vadino added.

“Our company is proud to be able to offer educational assistance to young people entering our industry” said John Dunleavey, Territory Manager – Southern New England from Carlin/Hydrolevel, which supports the scholarships. “A career in the HVAC industry will offer a wealth of opportunities for these fine scholarship recipients.”

“We are proud to give back to our industry in this valuable way,” Kevin Beckett, President & CEO of Beckett Corporation, added. “It means a lot to us to support our future by providing this opportunity to students each year.”

The 2020 Dave Nelsen Scholarship winners are:

Peter Bennet – Attends Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA and resides in Sea Cliff, NY. This scholarship was sponsored by OESP New York City and Westchester Chapters.

Omrys Delgado – Attends Entech Advanced Energy Training in Cromwell, CT and resides in Windsor, CT. This scholarship was sponsored by the OESP Mid Atlantic Chapter.

Brett Fila – Attends Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, MA and resides in Agawam, MA. This scholarship was co-sponsored by R.W. Beckett.

Adam Glanz – Attends Entech Advanced Energy Training in Cromwell, CT and resides in South Windsor, CT. This scholarship was co-sponsored jointly by Carlin/Hydrolevel and the New Haven Chapter.

Ian West – Attends Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, PA and resides in Hummelstown, PA. This scholarship was sponsored by the South Central Pennsylvania Energy Association.

The National Association of Oil and Energy Service Professionals (OESP) services the energy needs of Northeast America. Its members, comprising leading energy service professionals, share ideas and information about technical and managerial procedures to improve the quality of customer service. OESP’s roots are in oil heat; the association was originally known as the National Association of Oilheating Service Managers when founded 65 years ago. The OESP supports students, instructors, technicians and management level executives, in addition to the small business owner. For more information, visit www.thinkoesp.org.