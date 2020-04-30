The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay in response to its launch of Operation Open Doors and a new online solution center. NRF sent a letter announcing the program to the President, key administration officials and elected leaders.

“As retail businesses open to employees and customers, this effort will provide operational guidelines and considerations developed with input from hundreds of retail industry leaders convened by NRF. The Operation prioritizes four functional areas for America’s retail sector: health and safety; people and personnel; logistics and supply chain; and litigation and liability.

“Reopening the retail sector and putting our economy back on track will require a gradual, phased-in approach. The smart, iterative strategies our members are building will help guide policymakers and business leaders through dozens of critical topics as we work to restore the American economy.

“Consistent guidelines across all levels of government — without overburdensome regulatory schemes — are critical. As a community, retailers are preparing for new processes, consumer behaviors and legal requirements or restrictions, where there was once no playbook. Our country must not allow a lack of resources, regulations that are not fit-for-purpose, and the fear of litigation to delay efforts to return to work and live safely and sustainably.”