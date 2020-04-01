The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay in response to the U.S. House of Representative’s approval of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

“Retailers are encouraged by the House’s quick passage of the CARES Act which will provide critical financial relief for American workers, families and small businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. This unprecedented time requires extraordinary measures, and we thank Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader McCarthy for their leadership in spearheading such complex legislation in a bipartisan fashion. This economic relief package provides a crucial bridge for the millions of American retail businesses and the retail jobs that will help support the U.S. economy through this challenging time.”