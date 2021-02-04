The National Retail Federation today issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay as the House and Senate debate next steps for COVID-19 relief.

“Retailers have been at the forefront of calling on Congress and our elected leaders to move quickly, decisively and in a bipartisan manner to get economic relief to individuals, families and businesses to help relieve the financial stress they have been facing the past 10 months. Equally important are efforts to ensure that states and municipalities have whatever tools are necessary to equitably get the COVID-19 vaccines distributed in their communities so people can get back to work and children can safely return to school.

“As our retailers have been on the front lines of this pandemic since the beginning, they are once again ready to serve our government at all levels to provide whatever helps ensure that vaccines get administered into the arms of as many citizens as quickly and safely as possible. Our elected officials must prioritize this imperative as the virus begins to mutate and more people are at risk, and take whatever steps are necessary to support legislation and policies that address that necessity.”