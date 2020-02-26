The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from Senior Vice President of Government Relations David French in response to the National Labor Relations Board’s final rule regarding joint employer status. The rule reinstates the traditional bright line standard under the National Labor Relations Act and provides additional clarity for employers and employees alike.

“The retail industry applauds the National Labor Relations Board’s final rule, as it reverses the controversial Obama-era joint employer standard and provides much-needed legal certainty surrounding business-to-business relationships. It should be crystal clear what it means to be an employer, and that is exactly what this final rule will achieve.

This rule ensures all parties are protected on a level playing field with a fair and reasonable interpretation of the law. NRF commends the NLRB on its decision to eliminate confusion regarding standard business relationships and allow retailers to continue to spur job creation.”