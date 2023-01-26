Sponsored

Women in Propane (WIP) provides positive professional development opportunities for career success and advancement. Founded by women, its mission today champions the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. WIP is an official business council of the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), along with the Benchmarking Council and the Cylinder Exchange Council. It is a national chapter of the World LPG Association and has alliances with state and regional propane associations across the U.S.

For more than 10 years, members of WIP have advanced in their careers through access to proven professional development programs. WIP offers:

Mentoring

Leadership Training presented by experts

Networking Opportunities

Forums

Roundtables

Business Sessions

Monthly Newsletter

WIP’s signature event, the Leadership Forum @ Expo, annually gathers propane professionals for an exciting learning and networking opportunity. On Sunday, April 23 in Nashville, the Leadership Forum welcomes the ever-popular Kathleen Quinn Votaw for Put People First: How to Retain and Recruit the People You Need to Grow Your Business. In this interactive and engaging session, attendees will learn the top 10 reasons why employees leave and a six-step recruitment process that works. Kathleen is a widely-published author, columnist, and dynamic speaker on topics related to employee recruitment, retention, culture and leadership and her information is valuable to the propane industry struggling to hire great people. Sign up for this very special event when you register for the Expo.