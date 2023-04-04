(Sponsored)

The Cylinder Exchange Council is comprised of NPGA members who actively participate or are interested in the propane cylinder exchange segment of the industry. The Council is primarily concerned with the laws and regulations that directly affect operations and has acted in the past to develop solutions to issues that have arisen in the codes and standards that directly affected their businesses. The Cylinder Exchange Council is an official business council of the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), along with Women in Propane (WIP) and the Benchmarking Council.

Become a member of NPGA’s Cylinder Exchange Council to:

Address issues common to this flourishing sector

Help defeat fire code proposals that impose undue restrictions to operations

Impact NFPA 58 and International Fire Code by developing safety initiatives like inspecting face seals on cylinder valves and revisions to vehicle impact protection requirements

The Council has separate dues with two membership categories for Marketers and Vendors/Suppliers. Learn more about the Cylinder Exchange Council here. Questions? Contact NPGA’s Tom Ortiz.