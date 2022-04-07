Sponsored

Apprenticeship programs are a proven solution for recruiting, training and retaining employees. Companies that offer apprenticeship programs have a competitive advantage in hiring over those that do not. An entry level employee is more likely to be attracted to a company that pays a wage to learn a variety of skills.

There are numerous benefits for both workers and companies. Workers will be able to increase their skills knowledge while also receiving higher compensation. Their credentials will now be nationally recognized which will allow an overall career advancement. Companies on the other hand gain an overall advantage in attracting and retaining employees. Productivity will increase as the company will now be gaining highly skilled employees and turnover rates will be reduced.

The National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) offers four apprenticeships that fall within two job classifications: Propane Service Technician and Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver. The Commercial Motor Vehicle Driver includes three separate driver programs within this classification: Bobtail Vehicle Driver for short haul delivery vehicles, Transport Vehicle Driver for long-haul delivery vehicles and Utility/Service Vehicle Driver for light truck or delivery service vehicles. The Propane Service Technician program includes piping installation and appliance installation.

NPGA’s apprenticeships are competency-based, which means an individual must learn and demonstrate that he or she fully understands and can perform the on-the-job task clearly and properly. For more information, please visit NPGA.org/apprenticeship-program or contact us at apprenticeship@npga.org.