PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading software solutions for the convenience retailers and petroleum wholesaler industries announced Northern Star Energy Corporation, a Philippine convenience retailer with a network of 70 Caltex service stations and a supplier of energy products and related services to various critical industries across the country, has chosen PDI Logistics Cloud to transform, innovate, and automate its fuel distribution operations.

PDI Logistics Cloud complements Northern Star’s digital transformation strategy by providing marketers, drivers, and dispatchers tools to streamline operations and improve order accuracy. The cloud-based fuel logistics solution will allow Northern Star to eliminate costly and time-consuming manual processes to ensure timely fuel delivery to its customers.

“We have expanded significantly in recent years—the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding – and continued to supply fuel and non-fuel products and services to the retail, commercial, and industrial markets,” said Juan Miguel Delgado, COO at Northern Star. “PDI Logistics Cloud will help us reduce inefficiencies, automate our operations, and achieve end-to-end visibility across our business. PDI’s capabilities, technology stack, and industry reputation make them the perfect fit for our needs.”

In 2020, Northern Star Retail opened eight new locations, acquired Branded Marketer status in a new territory, and ventured into new businesses and alliances, including marketing digital-based products and services. Its commercial and industrial business capitalized on excellent service and strong business relationships to attract and retain customers. Its subsidiaries in fuel distribution and facilities management ensured that the supply of products and services to its clients remained uninterrupted. Northern Star also went into lubricant distribution and—through its new subsidiary—entered the payments space.

“We’re excited to support Northern Star as they look to increase efficiency, productivity, and profitability by digitalizing their operation,” said Sin Hin Wong, managing director and vice president of Sales, APAC, at PDI. “This new relationship is just the latest example of PDI’s ongoing commitment to convenience retailers and petroleum marketers of all sizes in this region. We look forward to delivering the results Northern Star and its customers deserve.”