A group of retailer energy marketer safety and compliance professionals announced on July 29 formation of a “working group” that will act as a forum for safety and compliance discussions beginning this month and continuing on a periodic basis. This followed informal discussions and an ‘exploratory call’ to discuss whether such an informal group would organize further.

The entity will connect peers and offer a platform/forum to meet, exchange ideas, discuss policy initiatives and their implications and share solutions to specific challenges common to those responsible for safety and compliance issues. The gatherings will be held via video chat.

“The concept for the working group is simple.” said Dave Latourell, director of safety and transportation at Paraco Gas. “An efficient, focused, easy-to-use environment for safety and compliance fuel professionals in the propane and heating oil spaces provides a vehicle for sharing of useful information we all need and use.”

The group is reaching out to heating oil and or propane retailer representatives located in, or with interests in, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Group topics, as an example, will include all issues of concern, including but not limited to regulatory and compliance issues stemming from:

■ U.S.D.O.T

■ U.S. Department of Labor

■ U.S. Department of Energy

■ U.S. Department of Education

■ U.S. Department of Commerce

■ Department of Homeland Security

■ Other federal agencies

■ Legislative initiatives: state, federal and local

■ Judicial proceedings and decisions: state and federal

Gatherings of the group are planned to take no more than 30 minutes. The date of the group’s first session has not yet been set; however it is expected to be in August.

There is no cost to participate. The group will be reaching out to those persons within the heating oil and propane industries to invite them to participate in future meetings of the group.

The following industry members participated on the July 29 call:

The group will publish a link to an online form to allow interested industry members to register with the group. In the meantime, please contact Shane Sweet of Shane Sweet LLC, at shane.sweet@shanesweetLLC.org , or 802-558-6101 cell-text, with questions.