North Hudson Resource Partners LP, a Houston-based energy investment firm, announced the launch of its inaugural credit fund, North Hudson Energy Credit Partners LP. NH Energy Credit seeks to deploy $275 million of capital to support middle-market, North American onshore oil and gas production companies with senior secured loans to refinance existing debt, finance acquisitions, and fund development. NH Energy Credit will primarily provide senior secured loans between $20 and $50 million as well as flexible capital solutions for special situations.

Mark Bisso, North Hudson’s Managing Partner, stated, “With the continued pullback by many capital providers in the oil and gas sector—in particular, commercial banks—we are pleased to be able to provide solutions for companies seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. The lack of capital available in the oilpatch is even more acute for small and mid-sized operators, which is a serious impediment to responsible resource development.

“Our Houston-based team brings extensive technical and operational experience as well as expertise in structuring transactions and optimizing business plans. With our roots grounded in private equity, North Hudson seeks to bring a partnership mentality to each transaction and management team,” concluded Bisso.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for North Hudson.