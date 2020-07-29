New Flyer and Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, will deliver 50 Allison electric hybrid equipped buses to the largest transit authority in the U.S., New York City Transit (NYCT). The majority of the electric hybrid buses will be delivered in 2021, allowing Allison to showcase the H 40 EP electric hybrid system’s industry leading reliability and durability. New York City Transit Authority maintains a fleet of over 5,700 buses, 60 percent of which are equipped with Allison Bus Series B 400 and B 500 transmissions.

“Our electric hybrid propulsion system offers New York City a considerable advantage,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales at Allison Transmission. “Not only will these systems improve air quality, they are fuel efficient as well. New York City has indicated they will rely on Allison electric hybrids to reduce CO 2 emissions in the city, while allowing the city to maintain a durable, reliable, economical fleet.”