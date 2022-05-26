This year’s FUELS2022 Conference is buzzing with conversation around our latest paper, The Case for Developing an ESG Plan, issued today on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting. Panel discussions focused on the fact that ESG is quickly moving from a voluntary corporate public relations tool to a regulated B2B communications prerequisite. To fully understand the drivers behind ESG planning and reporting the Fuels Institute today published a new white paper that provides a history and outlook which can help guide businesses.

The Fuels Institute has been keeping track of ESG developments over the past few years. Our latest white paper, The Case for Developing an ESG Plan, aggregates these findings to demonstrate the importance of ESG principles to the market. The evidence is clear that ESG is not a new phenomenon and is not a temporary consideration – it is becoming deeply embedded within society and businesses who ignore it do so at their own peril.

At the same time, with the support of our Board, the Fuels Institute developed an ESG Planning program to assist the transportation industry with meeting these demands. In partnership with HBW Resources, we have developed ESG Integrity, a program that provides intuitive ESG reporting for transportation related companies. ESG Integrity is based on stakeholder input, careful analysis of ESG frameworks, transparent emissions modeling, and a desire to allow any size company the ability to begin the ESG journey.

Sincerely,

John Eichberger

Executive Director, Fuels Institute

Executive Director, Canadian Transportation Alliance

703-518-7971

jeichberger@fuelsinstitute.org