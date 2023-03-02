Given the role of Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (MHDVs) as it relates to the distribution of goods and the provision of services, the Fuels Institute is dedicated to informing comprehensive discussions about the various policy options available to balance the needs of the market while achieving significant reductions in transportation emissions.

To help policymakers and affected stakeholders better understand the particular effects such initiatives might have on the MHDV market, the Fuels Institute will be hosting a free webinar on itsrecently published white paper, “Policy Considerations: Emissions Reduction Proposals Affecting Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles,” a compilation of considerations that are critical to address when crafting and implementing such policies.

taking place on March 22 at 1:00pm ET

