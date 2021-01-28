Blackmer®, part of PSG, a Dover company and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the Blackmer+ app. Available for free on iOS- and Android™-powered smart phones and tablets, the new app has been designed to help save time and money by offering timely support and assistance with efficient maintenance management for Blackmer pumps and compressors.

“Today more than ever, customers are looking to lower operational costs and improve process efficiency. Timely maintenance on pumps and compressors can have a huge effect on achieving this goal,” said Kyle Hicks, Blackmer Product Manager. “Not only does the new Blackmer+ app put all the information users need about their Blackmer pumps and compressors right at their fingertips, it also makes taking care of Blackmer products as easy as a click of a button. This is just another example of how Blackmer is dedicated to providing our customers with the leading-edge productivity tools they need to enhance and simplify their operations.”

The new app from Blackmer features an intuitive user interface and easily accessible dashboards that provide you with instant access to your pump’s information. The app offers these primary tools:

Easy, one-click registration of any Blackmer pump or compressor by simply scanning or entering a serial number.

Direct connect to Blackmer factory support for all of your product information and questions.

Manage maintenance intervals for Blackmer equipment with calendar reminders and the ability to send email reminders to colleagues.

Instant access to Blackmer product documentation, including IOMs, part lists, specifications, performance curves, and more.

Create personalized notes for all the Blackmer equipment in your inventory.

To learn more about the Blackmer+ app, please go to blackmer.com/blackmer+. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. Blackmer is a product brand within PSG®, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.