NCR Corporation, a leading enterprise technology provider, has been recognized as the world’s largest self-checkout vendor in Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2023 from RBR Data Services. NCR has proudly held this dominant position since 2003.

According to the report, more than 190,000 self-checkout (SCO) units were delivered to customers globally in 2022, the second-highest year of activity ever. RBR Data Services points to a wider range of retailers investing in SCO, including small supermarket chains, drugstores and convenience stores.

NCR increased its leadership as the largest SCO supplier globally in an ever more competitive market. In 2022, NCR’s share of the market rose to 33%, more than twice the share of the next largest supplier. The company led both retail verticals reported on by RBR Data Services: Grocery+ and General Merchandise.

NCR also increased its electronic point of sale (EPOS) share to 13%, remaining among the top two global providers and leading in the report’s Grocery+ category.

The report showcases NCR’s commitment to transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for retailers in different verticals around the world. The NCR Commerce Platform is enabling more and more retailers to differentiate consumer and associate experiences across various endpoints and win in their own marketplace.

“This research recognizes NCR as a key SCO marketplace leader for the past 20 years,” said David Wilkinson, president of NCR Commerce. “NCR continues to prove we are the technology provider of choice for stores of all sizes, delivering solutions and services that transform shoppers’ and associates’ experiences.”

The study has global coverage, with data for 53 markets across six regions. It is based on in-depth primary research with retail technology vendors, complemented by extensive secondary research.