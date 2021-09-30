The National Biodiesel Board (NBB) announced a three-week sponsorship of National Public Radio (NPR) as part of comprehensive educational campaign aimed at decision-makers and the public. The 15-second spot will air on some of NPR’s most listened to programs including Morning Edition, All Things Considered and 1A.

“We’re excited to share the biodiesel industry’s ‘Better. Cleaner. Now!’ message with a national audience through this NPR sponsorship,” said Liz McCune, NBB director of communications. “Thanks to the generous support of the United Soybean Board, Kentucky Soybean Board, Nebraska Soybean Board and Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board, we are able to educate a broad and diverse audience about how biodiesel and renewable diesel are reducing carbon emissions now, from coast to coast.”

NBB is sponsoring a total of 46 spots on nine programs beginning in September, with estimated impressions of more than 30 million. The ad was voiced by NPR’s Jessica Hansen. The copy is as follows:

“Support for NPR comes from the National Biodiesel Board, the United Soybean Board, and state soybean checkoff boards, whose members are delivering low-carbon fuels today. More information is at bettercleanernow.com.”