NATSO, representing America’s travel plazas and truckstops, and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers, issued the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Proposed Renewable Volume Obligations for 2020, 2021 and 2022. The following statement can be attributed to Executive Vice President of Government Affairs David Fialkov, on behalf of NATSO and SIGMA.

“The retail fuel industry is grateful that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took care to avoid the blend wall while still allowing for ambitious, growth-oriented policies to encourage investment and consumption of those biofuels that are most beneficial to the environment. EPA appears to be getting the RFS back on track. We are grateful for their thoughtful proposal and look forward to continuing to engage with the agency throughout the public comment period.”