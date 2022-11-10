The following statement can be attributed to David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers.

“Diesel supply is tight and diesel inventories are low. This is a structural problem, but the market is adjusting to get product where it needs to be as efficiently as possible. Absent a disrupting event, the current period of vulnerable stability can continue. The low inventory levels leave us exposed to sudden increases in demand or decreases in supply. For example, if a major refinery shuts down for a period of time, or it gets unseasonably cold in the northeast, the cause for concern could increase.”