NATSO, representing America’s truckstops and travel plazas, and SIGMA: America’s Leading Fuel Marketers, issued the following statement regarding passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The following statement can be attributed to NATSO’s Executive Vice President of Government Affairs David Fialkov:

“The Inflation Reduction Act represents a missed opportunity for Congress to build upon more than a decade’s worth of emission reduction advancements in over-the-road transportation. While it makes sense for fuel technologies to earn favorable tax treatment through tangible reductions in carbon emissions, this bill gives aviation fuel more favorable treatment without having to demonstrate improved environmental benefits.

“The diversion of investment away from renewable diesel will increase retail diesel prices. Rather than reducing inflation, this legislation will increase the price of all consumer goods hauled by truck.

“The Inflation Reduction Act hands the airline industry another special break. That industry meanwhile is more than happy to accept its second bailout in three years while it is also fighting against having to comply with more stringent environmental standards.”