National Grid has launched a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future that enables customer choice and combats the increasing threats of climate change. With National Grid’s Clean Energy Vision: A fossil-free future for cleanly heating homes and businesses, the company has announced it will seek to eliminate fossil fuel from its gas networks, replacing it with renewable natural gas (RNG) and green hydrogen, while also maximizing energy efficiency and helping customers electrify their heat, if they so choose, in targeted areas.

“This fossil-free vision is an historic announcement for National Grid and the United States,” said John Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer, National Grid. “We have a critical responsibility to lead the clean energy transition for our customers and communities. Just as we are investing in renewables like wind and solar to decarbonize the energy running through our electric network, we are committing to decarbonize our gas network by transitioning it completely to renewable natural gas and hydrogen by 2050 or sooner.”

National Grid acknowledges that Massachusetts and New York have ongoing public proceedings to help guide implementation of the critical plans needed to fight climate change. The company is actively participating in those proceedings and will continue to engage in the public feedback sessions for our states’ climate action plans, highlighting the benefits of our fossil-free vision for all residents and businesses.

Fighting climate change requires significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the board. National Grid is tackling those reductions across the power sector, the transportation sector and – with this vision – the building heat sector, which is responsible for nearly 40 percent of emissions in Massachusetts and New York.



Combined with targeted electrification and enhanced energy efficiency, a 100% fossil-free gas network can deliver a clean energy future that is more affordable and more reliable to over 20 million people across New York and Massachusetts. National Grid’s fossil-free vision will not only achieve a net zero energy future, and achieve the climate goals of the states in which we operate, but it will also provide additional, affordable clean energy choices so no customer or community is left behind on our clean energy transition:

Affordable Pathway to Net Zero: Avoids costly and premature equipment upgrades for homes and businesses

Avoids costly and premature equipment upgrades for homes and businesses Adds Clean Energy Choices : Customers can choose whether to fully electrify or continue using the gas network, which would be fueled by new, fossil-free energy

: Customers can choose whether to fully electrify or continue using the gas network, which would be fueled by new, fossil-free energy Protects Good Jobs : Protects thousands of union jobs for uniquely skilled workers

: Protects thousands of union jobs for uniquely skilled workers Improves Reliability and Resiliency : Provides added reliability and resiliency through diversification of clean energy sources

: Provides added reliability and resiliency through diversification of clean energy sources Cost-Efficient: Utilizes existing infrastructure, making it more cost-efficient for customers, and continues to utilize our highly skilled workforce

National Grid is committed to bringing this fossil-free vision to life in partnership with policymakers, regulators, and our customers. The report details the critical policies and regulations necessary to help safely, reliably, and affordably achieve this shared net zero vision on behalf of customers, including adoption of a renewable heating portfolio standard.

National Grid’s fossil-free and net zero vision creates a clear roadmap for decarbonization and addresses the hardest-to-tackle issues of how to cleanly, affordably, and reliably heat our homes and business in a cold northeast climate. The announcement comes on the heels of National Grid’s successful award of an offshore wind lease in the New York Bight in its joint venture with RWE, and an announcement of HyGrid, one of the first green hydrogen projects for blending hydrogen into homes in the US.

National Grid is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.