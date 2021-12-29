National Convenience Distributors, LLC announced the acquisition of Century Distributors Inc., one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s largest full-line wholesale distributors to the convenience and grocery store industries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Century Distributors, founded in 1976 and located in Rockville, Maryland, will join NCD as a newly created division. Currently, National Convenience Distributors is the 4th largest wholesale convenience distributor in the U.S., servicing 12 states along the I-95 corridor, with annual revenues in excess of $3 billion.

“We are extremely proud of the success Century Distributors has achieved since our inception,” shared Debbie Robins, President and Lori Rodman, Vice President of Sales for Century. David Sadugor Vice President of Operations also agreed, “This opportunity to join NCD opens the door to even greater potential. We are confident this will be an overwhelming benefit and positively impact our retail customers and valued employees.”

National Convenience Distributors has become the largest full-line convenience store distributor servicing the Northeast. Century will benefit from enhanced customer experiences, best practices, a centralized operating system integration, increased marketing power and go-to-market efficiencies, and synergistic and collaborative programs. These proficiencies help all NCD divisions deliver outstanding service, unmatched values, and unwavering dedication to all of its relationships.

Jeff Allen, Chief Executive Officer of National Convenience Distributors, commented, “We are delighted to be investing in Century and their dedicated team. We operate our business with great people and Century is a perfect fit within the NCD family. Debbie and her team have spent decades cultivating valuable relationships with customers and we look forward to continuing that growth together.”