National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) announced that this year’s events will focus on the strength of the clean energy sector and its contributions to building a stronger America.

Founded in 2017, NCEW features a variety of programming including the Policy Makers Symposium, a unique bipartisan event—which goes virtual this year and expands to a week-long—celebrating the latest in clean energy policy, technologies, and collaborative opportunities for innovators, investors, advocates, and policy makers.

Clean energy technologies and clean energy jobs bring tremendous opportunity to a nation battered by unprecedented economic disruption. “Clean Energy Solutions for a Stronger America” reflects the critical need for clean energy to help return America to the prosperity it enjoyed just a year ago, in a way that supports sustainable industries, accelerates job growth, and fosters a cleaner environment.

Information about Policy Makers Symposium registration and NCEW sponsorship opportunities is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

“Given COVID-19’s impact on the energy sector, and a critical election cycle, this year’s National Clean Energy Week is poised to be the biggest and most important one yet. From coast to coast, our country is powered by clean energy and its hundreds of thousands of workers. In every state across America, clean energy businesses create jobs and strengthen our national economy, helping the United States maintain its competitive edge. This year, NCEW celebrates this commitment and we look forward to convening bipartisan state and federal leaders to discuss the future of a stronger America, powered by clean energy,” said NCEW Chair and Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Executive Director Heather Reams.

In previous years, NCEW has welcomed distinguished lawmakers including Cabinet Secretaries Chao, Perry, Zinke and Administrator Wheeler; U.S. Senators Braun, Daines, Duckworth, Graham, Manchin, Murkowski, Romney and Whitehouse; U.S. Representatives Deutch, Gaetz, Graves, Peters, Reed, and Tonko; FERC Chairman Chatterjee and Utah Governor Herbert. NCEW 2020 promises a similarly inspiring lineup, plus panel discussions led by some of the nation’s clean energy leaders and networking opportunities to virtually connect and collaborate with clean energy thought leaders across America.

NCEW’s 2020 Steering Committee includes: American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), Alliance to Save Energy (ASE), American Petroleum Institute (API), American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Biomass Power Association (BPA), Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), Center for Liquefied Natural Gas (CLNG), Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES) Forum, Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN), Energy Storage Association (ESA), Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), National Hydropower Association (NHA), National Propane Gas Association (NPGA) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).