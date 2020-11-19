The National Biodiesel Board members met virtually this week to elect new Governing Board leaders from across the biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain. NBB’s new leadership will help the development and success of the industry, reflecting the member-driven and member-focused values of the trade association.

“As the national trade association for the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry, it is critical that we are led by a strong team of advocates from all sectors of the industry,” said NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen. “As we see consumers and policymakers leading the shift to cleaner transportation and heating fuels, NBB’s Governing Board will continue to play a critical role in our goal to double our production and become a 6 billion gallon a year industry by 2030.”

NBB members voted to fill eight board member spots for two-year terms:

Troy Alberts, Ag Processing Inc.

Greg Anderson, Nebraska Soybean Board

Tom Brooks, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, LLC

Tim Keaveney, Lake Erie Biofuels DBA HERO BX

Mike Rath, Darling Ingredients Inc.

Rob Shaffer, American Soybean Association

Robert Stobaugh, Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board

Paul Teta, Kolmar Americas Inc.

Kent Engelbrecht, Tim Ostrem, Ryan Pederson, Harry Simpson, Paul Soanes, Chad Stone, and Dave Walton continue to serve on the board. The board elected Chad Stone to continue serving as Chairman, Mike Rath as Vice Chairman, Rob Shaffer as 2nd Vice Chairman, Ryan Pederson as Treasurer, and Troy Alberts as Secretary.

The NBB Governing Board reflects the wide range of member companies in the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry from soybean growers to feedstock processors to producers.

NBB also extended its thanks to retiring Governing Board members Jeff Lynn and Bob Morton.

“We sincerely thank Bob and Jeff for their time and dedication over the years to biodiesel and renewable diesel,” says Rehagen. “We appreciated their ability to represent our members’ interest and advocate for our industry in critical moments, leading us to growth and success. NBB will miss their devoted leadership but we know they will continue as strong advocates for growth in our industry.”