The 2020 NACS Show—the global event for all things convenience—is moving forward as scheduled and will take place October 11-14 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

NACS and the event’s supporting partner organizations PEI, PMAA and Conexxus, announced that NACS Show registration and official housing is now open at nacsshow.com.

The orgnizations are working with local, state and federal agencies, health officials and venue partners to ensure everyone’s well-being. They also have extended the cancellation policy to 30 days pre-event to offer registered attendees maximum flexibility. As public health guidance is updated, any changes to the delivery of content and experience at the 2020 NACS Show will be shared with registrants and exhibitors immediately. A separate FAQ page has also been created and is being updated in real-time as Show enhancements and safety precautions are made.

“The NACS Show is still a number of months away, but our preparedness plans are evolving daily in light of new guidance on COVID-19. Our team is taking precautions and proactively running contingency scenarios to guarantee we deliver the same high-quality networking, access to new products, and thought leadership you’ve come to expect without jeopardizing anyone’s well-being,” said NACS President & CEO Henry Armour.

“We’ve heard positive stories about how our industry has innovated to adapt to quickly changing times. We’re looking forward to continuing this momentum in October by showcasing new ideas, products, technologies and innovations to help deliver the future of convenience,” said Armour.