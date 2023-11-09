The 2023 NACS Show demonstrated why it’s the industry’s most comprehensive event, drawing 24,084 attendees to Atlanta for four days of education, networking and a look at what’s hot and new in the global convenience and fuel retailing industry. This year’s NACS Show took place October 3-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center and was the best-attended NACS Show ever held in Atlanta. Overall, there were 7,334 attendees classified as “buyers,” as well as attendees from 67 countries.

Organized around five broad categories—in-store merchandise, technology, facility development and store operations, fuel equipment and services, and food equipment and foodservice programs—the 436,100-net-square-foot expo featured 1,261 exhibitors, including 205 exhibitors in the New Exhibitor Area, which provided retailers with a unique look at the new products and services that are relatively new to the convenience channel.

Offered below are some of the highlights from the show floor.

360Fuel

360Fuel delivers renewable energy transformation and retail automation at fueling sites and c-stores. 360Fuel transforms outdated fueling sites into renewable energy hubs through patented microgrid, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technology. The company showcased its TRON future proof biofueling dispenser platform. TRON’s patented payment technology enables fueling customers to begin fueling in less than 3 seconds. It has a 32” touch screen that is a high bright display. TRON facilitates high speed communication and 24-7 remote services. Its EMV secure payment allows forecourt ordering and security. Incentivize repeat visits, basket of goods increases, service subscriptions, and customer loyalty with personalized promotions and fuel cash.

ADD Systems

Advanced Digital Data Inc. has been providing computer solutions for the petroleum, propane, and convenience store industry since 1973. It provides a full spectrum of products and services for its customers that can accommodate any size operation. The company had recently announced the latest major enhancement to its Pegasus service mobile solution for field service technicians: time and materials billing. This new enhancement allows a service/HVAC company to have the flexibility to choose the method that best fits their needs for a particular type of service call.

AutoBrite

From mini-express tunnel car washes to belt conveying systems, AutoBrite delivers advanced car wash equipment solutions that will increase revenue. The company was highlighting its ModBrite modular, mini express tunnel that provides over 42 cars per hour throughput and as little as a 35 foot footprint. The equipment features stainless steel as standard, offers a 30 inch dual belt system designed to give customers a first class experience while offering up to four times the output of current in Bay automatics.

Belanger

As a full-line equipment manufacturer, Belanger makes numerous solutions including conveyorized tunnels, touchless and soft-touch automatics and drive-thru fleet washes. The highlight at the show was the Freestyler in-bay automatic that the company says cleans like a tunnel. It’s overhead gantry design opens up the wash Bay to speed up loading and increasing throughput. Once each vehicle is loaded, the five brush system provides a quick complete wash with a throughput of up to 20 customers per hour. The available wheel Stringer provides focused wheel cleaning with a freestanding chemical tire applicator followed by a high pressure wheel blast.

Bennett Pump Company

Bennett is a leading manufacturer of fuel dispensing equipment and payment systems for retail, commercial and clean fuels technology. In addition to showcasing a range of solutions the Bennett site master SP payment pedestal was highlighted for commercial/fleet applications. The fuel island payment terminal it’s simple and robust and capable of managing fleet, debit and credit card payments for multiple dispensers. It utilizes the proven Bennett APM alphanumeric EMP payment module and is ideal for fleet cards, and even use at unattended fueling sites.

BTC POWER

BTC POWER is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging systems in North America. BTC POWER’s product portfolio consists of both DC and AC charging systems with power ranges from 6.6kW to 350kW. The company highlighted its Gen 4 360kW split system which features up to 500A continuous power. It’s future proofed with a maximum of 1000VDC architecture. It is available up to 360kW power level configuration, and can charge up to two vehicles with the single dispenser using the same tower.

Dover Fueling Solutions

The DFS booth was full of solutions, both established and new. Several of the new solutions were generating a buzz. First, was the practical demonstration of the capabilities provided by a new partnership with GRUBBRR. This provides retailers the opportunity to offer customers the convenience of ordering food and shopping for products while pumping gas. It was well illustrated on the company’s large screen Anthem dispenser. DFS has also launched DX promote, a new managed media service that provide retailers with state-of-the-art advertising content to display on the DFS Anthem UX platform. This will allow retailers to select monthly content picks to ensure relevance and value while also being able to personalize the content for their marketing needs, such as calls to action and price points.

Fill-Rite

Fill-Rite, a part of the Gorman-Rupp Company, has introduced the FR8 Series, a convenient and efficient way to fuel small equipment that eliminates the hassle and inefficiency of gas cans, gas stations and hand-operated pumps. It is a perfect solution for filling equipment like lawn mowers, skid steer loaders, mini excavators, trenchers, small tractors, stump grinders, brush cutters, spreaders, welding machines, mortar mixers, jackhammers, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, ATV’s and so much more. It provides true 8 gpm performance, with a 15-minute on/off duty cycle and a weight of less than 13 pounds.

Genesis Modular Carwash Building Systems

The Genesis System is designed exclusively for the harsh environment of a carwash. Unlike any other carwash building, the Genesis System arrives on site complete as a fully engineered system that includes complete electrical and plumbing systems, concrete floors and a PVC interior in the wash bay designed not to rust or rot. Genesis also takes delivery of the customer’s equipment at its factory and installs and tests the complete carwash system before ever leaving the facility.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root

With numerous new and updated technologies on display in the booth, the most intriguing was JUXTA Nomad, a joint venter between Gilbarco Veeder-Rooth and its parent company Vontier. JUXTA is a fully autonomous and pre-assembled portable c-store model that serves as a supplement to EV charging. JUXTA Nomads are fully equipped and portable and can be set up in 12 hours. Automatic payment technology allows customers to shop quickly and leave without manual check-out, and JUXTA dashboard provides comprehensive data to enable operators to optimize retail strategy with hyper-targeted customer offers.

Innovative Control Systems

Innovative Control Systems is a leading provider of technology solutions for the car wash industry. ics highlighted its Smart Start Pro. This is the company’s most economic payment terminal and a top choice for c-stores and in-bay automatic car washes. It’s powered by Wash Connect management software, features a 10.4” touch screen and multiple cashless payment options to speed customers through the purchase. It is customizable with decals, graphics and videos to reinforce the operator’s brand and offer the ability to cross promote other products.

iRely

iRely showcased the latest tweaks to its established petroleum accounting software. This is a comprehensive solution targeted at multi-line petroleum wholesalers, propane distributors, carriers and convenience store management. Its petroleum ERP is built on a modern technology stack and incorporates a complete set of native accounting financial tools, CRM and industry-specific functions.

ISTOBAL

ISTOBAL is a Spanish multinational group and a leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of vehicle wash and care solutions. The company now offers an extended width option for its rollover range. With a 9-10’ wash width, it can easily wash duallys and other extra wide vehicles without problems. This new option is available on the FLEX5 and M’WASH pro range of equipment. Customers can also combine the extended width and height options creating a versatile machine that can wash everything from a 2-door coupe to ambulances.

OPW

OPW is a global leader in providing equipment and solutions designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail fueling, vehicle wash, clean energy and fuel transport industries. OPW Retail Fueling featured the new fiberglass TSE Tank Sump, which, along with the DSE Dispenser Sump, completes the E-Series family of value priced, high quality fiberglass sumps. OPW also showcased the new DSE pre-plumbed sump designed to reduce installation time and cost. The dispenser sump is assembled and tested at the factory, making it ready to “plug and play” at the job site.

PDQ

Since 1984, PDQ has been a world-leading manufacturer of touchless ​and soft-touch in-bay automatic wash systems as well as ​payment terminals​. The highlight at the show was the new laser glow arch exclusively for the Laserwash 360 Plus touch free in-bay automatic watch system. It delivers over 1100 lumens for maximum total brightness. This involves 61 individual controlled light segments each can display over 16,000,000 colors. It has 13 preloaded programs and five operator different programs to drive the color display, and the colors can be selected to match the operators brand, holidays, seasonal promotions or even hometown sports teams colors. When combined with in-bay directional signage, the informative visual signals provide easy to understand guidance for your customers during the loading process.

PetroClear

PetroClear displayed its line of fuel-dispenser filters and filtration accessories for dispensing petroleum, ethanol, methanol and biodiesel blends at retail and commercial fuel sites. The PetroClear line of filters includes high-flow, extended life, phase separation and more. The filters are color coded by application and featured a textured surface to make removal and installation an easy process when wet.

Petrosoft

Petrosoft designs, creates and markets end-to-end c-store technology, enabling a seamless connection between vendors, point-of-sale, foodservice, back-office, network, analytics, and financial systems. The company showcased the Retail360 app. It turns a smartphone or handheld scanner into a back-office and inventory tool. It is a companion to any retail store, Retail360 empowers operators to take back control of their inventory, print shelf tags, automate invoicing processes, and save money on costly hardware.

Source

Source North America Corporation specializes in the sale of equipment, parts and materials for the construction and maintenance of gas stations, convenience stores, and petroleum & chemical handling facilities. Source is one of the largest stocking distributors in the USA, with 13 facilities that combine to comprise more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space across the country. Source was discussing it “trailer program” where it handles all the logistics and coordinate delivery of equipment and supplies directly to the jobsite, anywhere in the country.

RDM

RDM Industrial Electronics is a source for new and remanufactured petroleum electronic equipment. RDM specializes in circuit boards, intercoms for convenience stores, fuel dispenser security, displays, printers, card readers, motors, keypads and overlays, POS systems, consoles, tank monitors, and probes with new replacement products available. Among a variety of products on display, RDM was excited to announce that it is now offering remanufactured Verifone C18 Workstations and Keyboards with a one-year warranty. The remanufactured POS systems are thoroughly tested and remanufactured to meet strict quality standards at an affordable price.

Sonny’s the CarWash Factory

Sonny’s Enterprises is a leading, global manufacturer of conveyorized car wash equipment, parts and supplies. The company highlighted its c-store solutions which ranged from the Xtreme Hybrid 43-XTB in- bay conversion, which can handle up to 50 cars per hour to the exterior detail hybrid 160 dash EDT which can process up to 180 cars per hour for sites that can support the 160’ footprint.

Titan Cloud

Titan Cloud provides a leading fuel asset optimization software platform to help customers effectively manage environmental compliance risk, reduce maintenance costs and increase revenue. Entrusted by a customer base that includes the biggest names in the retail petroleum industry and commercial fleet market, Titan’s software platform currently monitors 50% of all U.S. consumer gasoline throughput and covers more than 85,000 facilities. Much of the discussion in the Titan booth centered on its recent acquisition of Leighton O’Brien, which has 28 years’ experience providing fuel software analytics and field technologies to petroleum retail networks and commercial fuel users to monitor, test, clean and optimize their fuel system assets.

Warren Rogers

Founded in 1979, Warren Rogers Associates pioneered the development of statistical inventory reconciliation analysis and continual reconciliation for monitoring underground fuel tanks and associated lines. Today, Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. The company discussed its Task Tracking tools where fuelWRAp users can now benefit from a centralized portal to electronically schedule, track, set reminders for open tasks and automatically create recurring future events. Its Task/Inspection tracking tools allow for operators to receive calendar reminders on repeating events, such as 30-day walk-throughs, annual tank and line tests, state registrations and more.

Washworld

For the past 20 years, Washworld has provided the car wash industry with technological advances in car wash equipment and car wash systems. Solutions include car washes, car wash dryers and drying systems, soft touch and touch-free, LED upgrades, illuminated arches, car wash signage and more. The Profile Apex is new to Washworld’s wash vehicle lineup. It is specifically designed to give the best of both worlds–Apex combines profile soft touch technology with wash world’s advanced touch free technologies providing the freedom to offer a total touch free experience, entirely soft touch experience or a hybrid combination of both.

