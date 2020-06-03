On this week’s episode of Convenience Matters, “EMV Upgrades Made Easier,” NACS hosts Carolyn Schnare, director of strategic initiatives, and Donovan Woods, director of operations for the Fuels Institute, talk with Dan Harrell, chief innovation officer with Invenco, on how to update fuel pumps to be EMV compliant.

