NACS has expanded its international reach by adding Paul Chamberlain and Peter Gale as NACS Relationship Partners. Now totaling 13 partners in six continents, the NACS Relationship Partners offer direct access to leading industry experts who provide unparalleled insights into the dynamics of global convenience markets and help NACS identify strategic issues and opportunities to share with its members.

NACS operates a network of global relationship partners who are directors and senior executives of local, regional or global leading consultancies, research agencies and other supplier companies, each with a strong industry network in their respective regions.

Paul Chamberlain is NACS Relationship Partner UK, based in the United Kingdom. He is the newly appointed CEO of Grocer Talk, after serving for 14 years as commercial director with the U.K.’s Association of Convenience Stores (ACS). Prior, to joining ACS, Chamberlain was in the media business and helped with the U.K. launch of OK! and Glamour magazines.

Peter Gale is NACS Global Representative Asia-Pacific, based in Thailand. He has been at Nielsen for the past 26 years, and as managing director of retailer services led the company’s partnerships with leading FMCG retailers across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and global emerging markets, before starting consulting earlier this year.

By fostering thought leadership and best practices, NACS connects global retailers to new markets, business contacts, industry trends, regulatory news and technologies through its suite of programs that include the NACS Convenience Summit Asia, NACS Convenience Summit Europe, webinars, the Convenience Matters podcast, NACS Magazine, NACS Daily and shared communities cultivated by its global representatives. Learn more at www.convenience.org/global.