Two new team members have joined the NACS staff.

Scott Bolden has joined NACS as a marketing manager. He has extensive experience in strategic plan development, managing website and social media content development, exhibits and events marketing, and project management.

Most recently, Scott was marketing manager for the Executive Leadership Council. Prior to that, he held marketing/communications positions with the National Association for Regulatory Utility Commissioners and Andrews Federal Credit Union. Scott earned a B.S. in marketing management from Virginia Tech.

Romeo Clemente has joined NACS as an accounts payable coordinator.

Romeo earned a B.S. in finance from Virginia Commonwealth University earlier this year. While in school, he served as a financial advisor intern for First Financial Group and as an accounting intern for Energy Recovery Inc.