Three new team members joined the NACS staff .

Emma Tainter is a research analyst/writer. In this newly created role in the NACS Research Department, Tainter will support all the department’s activities, with a focus on writing and editing. She will have an immediate impact on developing program content for the NACS State of the Industry Summit, writing and editing for the NACS State of the Industry Report® and supporting cross-departmental work with NACS Magazine and other NACS media properties.

Tainter was a community reporter and editor for the Central Virginian, based in Richmond, Va. She has experience organizing events and managing social media accounts for former employers that include the Louisa County Historical Society, Environmental Defense Fund and World Science Foundation. Tainter earned a B.A. in history from The College of William & Mary and a M.Phil. in public history and cultural heritage from Trinity College Dublin.

Kaitlin Bivens is an education production manager. In this role, she will oversee education components for the NACS State of the Industry Summit, Convenience Summit Europe and NACS webinars and help develop content for the industry’s most comprehensive event, the NACS Show.

Bivens has experience planning and implementing events and conferences, recently in event production at AFCEA International, a non-profit committed to bringing together government, academic, military and corporate members to further defense, security and intelligence disciplines. Bivens received a B.S. in tourism and events management from George Mason University. She will complete her Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) certification in March.

Ethan Medrano is a data services coordinator. Medrano recently held information-technology positions with Razor Talent and with Armedia. He earned a B.S. in information systems and operations management from George Mason University. During college he was lead enrichment instructor for STEM Excel, teaching robotics to elementary school-age students in Fairfax County, Va.

The leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to retailer and supplier members from more than 50 countries. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 148,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $705.7 billion in 2021. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.