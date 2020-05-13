NACS has enhanced its role in the fuels retailing and marketing space by purchasing Fuels Market News LLC, a provider of fuels-related news and information for the downstream petroleum industry. The deal closed May 1.

Fuels Market News joins the already robust NACS portfolio of fuels data and information, including the Fuels Institute, which provides objective analysis of the transportation market; the NACS Fuels Resource Center, which presents the most relevant fuels information in one convenient location; the annual NACS Consumer Fuels Report, which delivers fundamental knowledge about how consumers behave and how the fuels retailing industry operates; and a long-standing partnership with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) to ensure the most credible data is available to NACS members.

Fuels Market News includes a content-rich online news website (www.fuelsmarketnews.com), four weekly e-newsletters and a quarterly print magazine, which reaches fuel marketers (wholesale and retail), retail dealers, convenience stores, terminals, truck fleets, fuel suppliers, service and lubricant distributors.

“NACS is excited to expand our fuels data and news offerings to our members by bringing Fuels Market News into the fold,” stated Erin Pressley, NACS vice president of education and media. “Convenience stores sell approximately 80% of the motor fuels purchased in the United States, and our industry’s fuels sales reached $395.9 billion last year. Clearly, the importance of fuels in all its forms will remain a critical part of the industry for years to come, and NACS will be there to help the industry evolve.”

Fuels sales are also important to earning trips inside the store: 52% of gas customers say they also go inside the store, according to a 2020 NACS consumer survey.

“Seven years ago, we published our very first issue of Fuels Market News. It is with a bit of a heavy heart that I am leaving the publishing business, but I believe that NACS will be a great home for our publications,” said Gary Bevers, Fuels Market News co-founder and publisher. He further stated, “With NACS’ broad market reach, communication services and research platforms, I know they will serve our loyal readers well into the future.”

Long-time fuels media veteran and Fuels Market News co-founder Keith Reid will continue as the brand’s editor. Reid brings several decades of in-depth fuels knowledge and experience from his time at Fuels Market News and National Petroleum News (NPN).