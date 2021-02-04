Motiva Enterprises announced today the launch of the new Motiva-sponsored Starter Plan in partnership with GetUpside, a technology company that delivers new customers and proven profit to fuel retailers around the country. The Starter Plan will bring more customers and gallons to Motiva stations at no additional cost to retailers and expands the current Motiva-GetUpside partnership.

Stations on the Starter Plan will receive free marketing exposure in the GetUpside app, where over 26 million consumers can select up to three promotions at that station per day. Motiva covers the cost of the promotional offer paid to GetUpside users for the stations. By opting into the full GetUpside program, stations can receive more than three offers a day and become eligible for other program benefits, such as c-store promotions.

Since Motiva and GetUpside began their partnership in 2018 to bring the GetUpside program to their stations across the country, they’ve driven more than 260 million gallons to Motiva-supplied sites. Through the Starter Plan, Motiva is now sponsoring stations’ participation in GetUpside to enable them to benefit from this lift in volume at a time when the number of drivers on the road is at an all-time low.

“Looking across our network, our stations have seen tremendous success with the GetUpside program,” said Benny VanOsdell, Motiva Director of Product Sales. “Now, at a time when every gallon counts, we want to do our part to make sure all Motiva-supplied sites can use a proven tool to help sustain volume.”

GetUpside is currently live at more than 20,000 stations and c-stores around the country and has reached station capacity in 43% of all U.S. markets.