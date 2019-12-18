Mobil 1 motor oil – the Official Motor Oil of the NBA – and Anthony Davis today launched a new promotion giving NBA fans the chance to win a staggering $250,000 in a high-stakes, high-performance sweepstakes. During a 10-game period, from Dec. 28 to Jan. 15, if Davis achieves five or more points, five or more rebounds, five or more assists, five or more blocks and five or more steals in a single game, one lucky fan will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000.

Beginning December 18, fans can visit http://mobil1.us/ontheline to sign up for the chance to win the $250,000 prize, representing the 250,000 miles of engine protection that Mobil 1 synthetic motor oils offer.* Anthony Davis will be working hard in the paint to complete the challenge, while Mobil 1 technology works just as hard to protect against the five factors killing your car.

“I’m in my prime and playing some of the best basketball of my career, so when ExxonMobil came to me with a Mobil 1 sweepstakes idea, I wanted to rise to the challenge,” said Davis. “What I love about the promotion is that my on-court performance could actually lead to fans winning off the court. I managed to accomplish the goal last season, and I know I can do it again. So, sign up, tune in and you could walk away with $250,000.”

In addition, during each game of the promotion period, two lucky fans are each guaranteed to win an official NBA game basketball signed by Davis himself provided by Upper Deck as part of its patented five-step authentication process.

“Since 2016, we have been proud to be the ‘Official Motor Oil’ and ‘Official Motor Fuel’ of the NBA,” said Bill Graham, North America consumer marketing manager at ExxonMobil. “We are excited to be able to reward fans and will be rooting for Anthony to achieve the statistics during the 10-game stretch. Good luck to everyone who enters.”

The full schedule of games included in the sweepstakes is:

December 28 – Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers

December 29 – Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks

January 1 – Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

January 3 – Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

January 5 – Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

January 7 – Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks

January 10 – Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

January 11 – Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

January 13 – Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

January 15 – Los Angeles Lakers v Orlando Magic

*Total engine miles. Tested in vehicles primarily in highway driving conditions with respective product recommended oil change intervals.

Mobil 1 features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 motor oil to meet or exceed some of the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.