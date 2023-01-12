The Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicle market serves a diverse set of customer needs with drastically different payloads and daily routes. Commercial vehicle type, utilization, ownership, and energy requirements and availability should be taken into consideration when developing policies that will affect these vehicles.

To assist in the development of effective policies, the Fuels Institute compiled a paper, Policy Considerations: Emissions Reduction Proposals Affecting Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles. Download the free report here.