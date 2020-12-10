The Mobility House has delivered its comprehensive smart charging solution to the largest U.S. battery-electric bus fleet charging project for Metro Transit in the St. Louis region. Working for New Flyer of America, Inc. (New Flyer), the 4.35MW charging project has the first of its 20 150kW and three 450kW chargers now operating intelligently with the use of the Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot from The Mobility House. ChargePilot adjusts the charging performance of electric buses according to real-time travel schedules, as well as the local utility Ameren Missouri’s time-of-use tariffs and peak demand charges, to deliver charging at the lowest cost to Metro Transit.

“With over 10 percent of the European bus market intelligently controlled by our technology, we are bringing a wealth of best practices and lessons learned in electric fleet charging management to this landmark project in St. Louis,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Greg Hintler. “Our experience at more than 500 commercial installations around the world and with automotive partners ranging from Audi to Tesla, has illustrated why our open standards-based approach to smart charging management not only optimizes charging costs but also future-proofs operations. As fleets scale their EV operations, it is interoperable systems that will ensure different chargers interface with other on-site systems regardless of vendor.”

The Mobility House optimizes depot charging infrastructure and plans for managing overhead in-route charging to ensure Metro Transit buses maintain a sufficient state-of-charge to complete all scheduled operations. The ChargePilot charging and energy management system can save more than 30 percent in operational charging costs versus unmanaged charging by reducing peak load and demand charges as well as through time-of-use (TOU) tariff optimization where charging is scheduled during the most cost-effective times.

The Metro Transit project joins the hundreds of other electric fleet projects for The Mobility House, such as the Avinor Oslo airport fleet and Connexxion Schiphol airport fleet in Amsterdam with 100 electric buses. The Mobility House’s ChargePilot smart charging and energy management solution allows system operators to charge electric vehicles in transit depots, commercial office parking lots or multi-unit dwelling complexes of any size at the lowest electricity rate by intelligently distributing available grid power. With The Mobility House ChargePilot solution, operators benefit from reduced cost of ownership, secure local and cloud-based asset management and control, and a scalable modular design that operates with myriad equipment manufacturers and systems.

To learn more about The Mobility House charging and energy management solutions or the Metro Transit project in the St. Louis region, visit mobilityhouse.com.