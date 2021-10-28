Merchants Fleet announced a partnership with EVgo, a first mover in fleet electrification and owner and operator of the country’s largest public fast-charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity. EVgo will provide a full range of solutions including infrastructure planning, hardware, software, O&M and infrastructure deployment services to Merchants Fleet clients to support the electrification of fleets nationwide.

“Charging and infrastructure is the foundation of every EV transition plan and bringing EVgo into the Merchants ecosystem allows our clients to take real, tangible steps toward making their EV plans a reality,” says Brendan P. Keegan, CEO of Merchants Fleet. “This partnership gives Merchants Fleet clients access to an expanded network of best-in-class charging solutions and allows us to help push the needle forward on sustainability through fleet electrification.”

The new partnership is the first of its kind for EVgo, and gives Merchants Fleet clients the ability to leverage a combination of depot charging solutions, dedicated charging networks and EVgo’s public network comprised of over 800 fast charging and 1,200+ Level 2 locations. EVgo’s locations bring the reliability of more than 98% uptime and deep coverage in urban core areas, with its solutions backed by superior 24/7 customer support that further reinforces convenience, safety and interoperability for EV fleets.

EVgo provides a variety of flexible Level 2 and DCFC charging solutions for light, medium, and heavy-duty fleets, designed to meet their unique operational needs. EVgo’s fleet solutions include a complete solution set of hardware, design, engineering and construction of charging facilities and fleet transition planning and support including software, operations, networking, and maintenance functions and capabilities supporting holistic cost-saving and optimization for fleet operations.

“EVgo has been building a track record as the partner-of-choice for fleet electrification. Reliable and flexible charging will be essential to how fleets operate their business in the all-electric future,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “We applaud Merchants for their industry leadership and look forward to working together to streamline the fleet electrification process and build a new future for transportation.”